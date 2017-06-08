Las Vegas nonprofits granted $325K to aid homeless, seniors

Joseph McCallen, left, and Ricky Triplett sit on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, on Friday, April 28, 2017, in front of land that the city of Las Vegas wants to turn into a campus that will bring homeless providers together and give the homeless community a place to go during the day. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Las Vegas City Council approved $325,000 for local agencies that work with homeless people and seniors, in the city budget that takes effect July 1.

These one-time assistance funds will be shared among five programs operated by nonprofits. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s community liaison self-sufficiency program, which provides services to homeless individuals, will receive $100,000, the largest portion.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada’s rapid re-housing program H.O.M.E., is slated to get $75,000.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s emergency resources services program, Catholic Charities’ Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army’s Career Corner Program will each receive $50,000.

