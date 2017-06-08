Las Vegas nonprofits granted $325K to aid homeless, seniors

The Las Vegas City Council approved $325,000 for local agencies that work with homeless people and seniors, in the city budget that takes effect July 1.
These one-time assistance funds will be shared among five programs operated by nonprofits. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s community liaison self-sufficiency program, which provides services to homeless individuals, will receive $100,000, the largest portion.
Lutheran Social Services of Nevada’s rapid re-housing program H.O.M.E., is slated to get $75,000.
HELP of Southern Nevada’s emergency resources services program, Catholic Charities’ Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army’s Career Corner Program will each receive $50,000.
