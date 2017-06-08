ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas nonprofits granted $325K to aid homeless, seniors

By Jamie Munks Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2017 - 5:29 pm
 

The Las Vegas City Council approved $325,000 for local agencies that work with homeless people and seniors, in the city budget that takes effect July 1.

These one-time assistance funds will be shared among five programs operated by nonprofits. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s community liaison self-sufficiency program, which provides services to homeless individuals, will receive $100,000, the largest portion.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada’s rapid re-housing program H.O.M.E., is slated to get $75,000.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s emergency resources services program, Catholic Charities’ Meals on Wheels and The Salvation Army’s Career Corner Program will each receive $50,000.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like