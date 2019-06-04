Las Vegas not on list of Top 50 worst cities for bed bugs

Las Vegas has more hotel rooms than any other city in the United States, yet the hospitality industry along the the city’s residents comes up smelling like a rose when it comes to bed bugs.

Who knew such a thing like Bed Bug Awareness Week even exists?

Well, it does, and what might be even more pleasantly surprising is that Las Vegas is nowhere to be seen on the list of Top 50 bed bug-infested cities.

Terminix and ServiceMaster on Monday revealed the 2019 ranking of the top 50 most most bed bug-infested cities and if you’re planning a trip to Philadelphia soon, you might want to read further.

The City of Brotherly Love reclaimed the top title it last held in 2014. After two years as No. 1 on the list, Cleveland fell to No. 7. New York, Dallas, Indianapolis and Cincinnati rounded out the top five spots. Ohio dominated the list with six cities in the top 50, and Florida followed closely behind with five, according to a Terminix release.

The company reminds travelers bed bugs can be found in more than just bedding and mattresses.

“They can easily hitchhike from place to place via personal belongings, such as jackets, purses and luggage, or hide in upholstered furniture and behind baseboards,” the release said.

Here are some tips to lessen the risk of being bitten or transporting bed bugs:

• Check hotel headboards, mattresses and box springs for live bed bugs, their exoskeletons and or dark blood spots.

• While full-grown, bed bugs are about the size, shape and color of an apple seed. Travelers should also look for newly hatched nymphs, which are cream-colored and the size of letters on a penny, as well as small translucent eggs, which may be found in the tucks and folds of sheets.

• Hang all clothing. Leave nothing lying on the bed or furniture.

• Avoid storing clothing in a hotel’s furniture drawers.

• Store suitcases on a luggage rack as far away from the bed as possible.

• Vacuum suitcases when returning home, and immediately wash clothing in hot water.

• Between trips, store luggage in a sealed plastic bag in a garage or basement away from bedrooms.

Terminix said the ranking “was created by compiling bed bug-specific data of services rendered at more than 300 Terminix branches across the country. The rankings represent Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with the highest number of actual services between April 16, 2018, and April 15, 2019.”