Las Vegas nurse dies after contracting COVID-19, family says

Vincent DeJesus worked at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to GoFundMe page set up a week ago, and was admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the disease.

A Las Vegas nurse who had contracted COVID-19 died Saturday, according to his family.

Vincent DeJesus worked at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to GoFundMe page set up a week ago, and was admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the disease. His age was not immediately available Sunday night.

“If you have ever known Vince, you know that he is a genuinely kindhearted person. He is full of life, love, and has an amazing outlook on life,” according to page. “He is a constant support to everyone around him. He constantly fights for his patients and their families without a hesitation.”

DeJesus’ family confirmed his death to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday but declined further comment.

On Friday, HCA Inc. hospital workers asked Nevada hospital regulators to investigate claims of unsafe conditions. In response to that, an HCA representative said the hospitals fully comply with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding distribution of personal protective equipment and return to work.

