Las Vegas nurses demand safer working conditions

Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of National Nurses United are gathering across the country on Thursday to demand that the hospital industry provide “optimal protections” for nurses and invest in safe staffing throughout the hospital industry, according to a release from the organization.

Nurses in Las Vegas are gatheredat Mountain View Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, on Thursday morning.

The organization, which is described as the nation’s largest union of registered nurses, said that Thursday’s gatherings are intended to raise awareness of the conditions nurses are facing in hospitals across the country, adding that “nurses would stop leaving the profession if hospitals immediately improved working conditions by increasing staffing levels and followed nurses’ advice to grow the pool of available nurses.”

“The United States is not experiencing a ‘nursing shortage’ — only a shortage of nurses willing to risk their licenses or the safety of their patients by working under the unsafe conditions imposed on them by profit-driven employers,” the release said.

Nurses with the organization claim that many hospitals are expecting nurses “to do more with less” and have shifted care into the home via telehealth appointments to save money rather than investing in safely staffing hospitals and medical centers. According to the release, many nurses are also frustrated with the Center for Disease Control’s weakened COVID isolation guidelines and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s intention to withdraw critical COVID protections for health care workers amid the latest omicron surge.

Zenei Truinfo-Cortez, a registered nurse and president of National Nurses United, said in the release that nurses are coming together Thursday because they are tired of being overworked.

“The solution we can start implementing today is for hospitals to immediately staff up every unit, every shift, and create a safe, sustainable work environment where nurses can feel confident about their ability to provide the best nursing care possible for their patients,” she said. “We call on our communities to stand with us. We cannot stand by while nurses are continually treated as expendable. Our patients deserve far better.”

