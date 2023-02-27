Las Vegas OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct agrees to chaperone

Dr. George Chambers also has agreed to refrain from taking photos and videos of patients until resolution of a complaint against him before a state medical licensing board.

The office building where the suite for Dr. George Chambers’ obstetrician-gynecologist practice is in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas OB-GYN accused of sexual misconduct with patients has agreed to have a trained chaperone or a nurse present when he sees patients.

Dr. George Chambers also has agreed to refrain from taking photos and videos of patients until resolution of a complaint against him before a state medical licensing board, according to a stipulation filed last week.

The complaint filed by an investigative committee of the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners accuses Chambers of inappropriately examining one patient and offering two others $1,000 each to pose nude for photographs to advertise his specialty of cosmetic gynecological surgery.

Chambers, 52, has denied the allegations.

Asked if the chaperone requirement alleviated her concerns, one former patient referenced in the complaint said, “Absolutely not.”

“I don’t see why the chaperone would make any difference because he supposedly had a chaperone before,” said Angela, who agreed to speak with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on the condition that only her first name be used.

Chambers said during a status conference on the complaint that he had a chaperone present at all times when he was with patients.

Angela and other former patients said that the doctor would at times be alone with them during exams. Angela said he was alone with her when he proposed that he photograph her nude. The complaint alleges that the doctor made a similar offer to a second patient that the Review-Journal has not interviewed and whose identity it does not know.

In the stipulation, Chambers has agreed to have a trained medical chaperone present during all patient interactions in non-hospital settings. The doctor must submit the name of the proposed chaperone to counsel for the investigative committee. If counsel objects to the individual, the hearing officer will resolve the dispute. The stipulation requires specific training for the chaperone.

In hospital settings, the doctor “will ensure the presence of a nurse during all patient examinations … and deliveries” of infants, with the nurse’s presence recorded in the notes of such encounters, according to the stipulation.

Hearing officer Nancy Moss Ghusn said in an email that the hearing, originally scheduled to begin Feb. 15, will be rescheduled for sometime in May. The hearing was delayed after Chambers’ counsel withdrew from the case and the doctor said he needed two more months to see if his malpractice insurance would pay for new counsel.

The complaint states that Chambers “repeatedly exploited his relationships with patients and violated patients’ trust by engaging in sexual improprieties that constitute sexual misconduct.”

He is accused of disruptive behavior; engaging in conduct intended to deceive; failure to maintain accurate medical records; engaging in conduct that violates the trust of a patient and exploits the relationship with the patient for financial or other personal gain; continual failure to practice medicine properly; and disreputable conduct.

In a formal statement to the Review-Journal, Chambers has denied allegations that he engaged in “disruptive, deceitful or self-serving behavior” with the three patients referenced in the complaint. He also has said that the allegations have “decimated” his practice and finances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

