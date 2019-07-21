Las Vegas officer accidentally shoots self on Strip

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after reports that an officer had accidentally discharged his weapon, injuring himself.

Las Vegas police gather outside of University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Metropolitan Police Department officer who was reported to have accidentally shot himself Saturday night while on the Strip is expected to survive.

Officers were called about 10:05 p.m. to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after reports that an off-duty officer accidentally discharged his weapon, shooting himself. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the “lower body,” according to a Metro press release.

The Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano Las Vegas are on that block of the Strip, but Metro did not specify where the officer was when the shooting happened.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No one else was injured.

Metro will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting, the release said. Further information was not available Saturday night.

