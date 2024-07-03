93°F
Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in southeast valley crash — PHOTOS

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)l)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 8:09 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2024 - 6:46 am

A “mechanical defect” is suspected after a crash Tuesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley injured a Metropolitan Police Department officer and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred at 6:25 p.m. on South Lamb Boulevard, north of Boulder Highway, according to a Metro release.

The Metro officer was assisting a citizen in a convenience store parking lot when a 2007 Toyota Sienna van southbound on Lamb entered the parking lot and struck the officer’s motorcycle.

The cycle crashed into the officer, and the van struck the pedestrian.

The Metro officer was taken to University Medical Center with injuries described as moderate. The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the van remained at the collision scene, did not show signs of impairment, and cooperated with the

investigation.

This collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

An earlier version of this story had said that the driver of the van had been arrested.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

