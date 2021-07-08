Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19

Las Vegas officer Jason Swanger has died from COVID-19. (Injured Police Officers Fund)

A Las Vegas police officer has died from COVID-19.

The Injured Police Officers Fund of Las Vegas said Jason Swanger died on June 24.

“COVID took the life of another local hero,” the fund said on its Facebook page. “LVMPD Officer Jason Swanger was an 8-year veteran and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and co-workers.”

The fund is collecting donations on behalf of his family. All donations go directly to his immediate loved ones. Anyone interested in making a donation can click here.

The fund said Swanger, 41, joined the police department in 2013. He worked in the South Central Area and Enterprise commands and served as a field training officer. He was also an Explorers Advisor.

“Along with his dedication to his country and community, he believed in neighborhood policing and community outreach,” the fund said. “From playing playing Santa Claus for Christmas for his area command, reading to students at Schorr Elementary School, Baby Week at Silvestri Middle School, and he organized with his squad to have them come and assist with the Raiders Football Camp at Schorr Elementary School.”

An online obituary described Swanger as a Navy veteran.

“Jason was a man among men,” the obituary said. “He stood for his country, his family, his faith, nobility, and honor. He was a man of his word and a man of his convictions. Jay was larger than life. His laugh and his smile were contagious. He had the ability to turn a bad day into a great day with one of his one-liners. Whether it was his area he patrolled or his own neighborhood, the people around him felt protected and safe. Jay will be greatly missed by all the lives that he touched.”

The Las Vegas Valley law enforcement community has endured repeated losses due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started. They include retired Las Vegas police Detective Michael Karstedt, 70, who died Jan. 3 from complications of COVID-19. Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died July 29 after nearly 30 years with Metro. He served as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund since January 2004, where he coordinated fundraising efforts for wounded cops and their families. Metro civilian employee John Melwak, 70, died Oct. 23. Melwak was a patrol services representative assigned to the Northwest Area Command and had been with the department since 2003.

