Las Vegas officer injured in 1 of 2 crashes involving police Thursday

Police are investigating two separate crashes that involved officers Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate crashes involving officers Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, in the first incident, which occurred at about 11 a.m., a Metro vehicle was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle.

Police said that patrol units located a stolen vehicle near Smoke Ranch Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. A crash occurred when officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard.

The stolen vehicle then fled the scene, and officers did not pursue it.

No officers were hurt in that incident, authorities said.

The second crash, which occurred at about 11:21 am., also involved a Metro vehicle and another vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and James Bilbray Drive.

The officer and two other individuals were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the department said.

No further information on either incident was immediately available.