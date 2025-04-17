75°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas officer injured in 1 of 2 crashes involving police Thursday

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Easter weekend chill: Las Vegas may see showers as temperatures drop
Air Canada Rouge takes off from McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in ...
Air Canada flight from Las Vegas makes emergency landing in Iowa
Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize C ...
MrBeast is not finished with Las Vegas as event unravels
Siblings get prison in 2020 Las Vegas slaying of man over $1,000 debt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 1:41 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate crashes involving officers Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, in the first incident, which occurred at about 11 a.m., a Metro vehicle was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle.

Police said that patrol units located a stolen vehicle near Smoke Ranch Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. A crash occurred when officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard.

The stolen vehicle then fled the scene, and officers did not pursue it.

No officers were hurt in that incident, authorities said.

The second crash, which occurred at about 11:21 am., also involved a Metro vehicle and another vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard and James Bilbray Drive.

The officer and two other individuals were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the department said.

No further information on either incident was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES