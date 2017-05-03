ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas officer injured in 2-car crash

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 7:11 am
 
Updated May 3, 2017 - 9:49 am

A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash at Rancho and Vegas drives.

The officer was crossing through the intersection about 6:30 a.m. with lights and sirens activated, according to Metropolitan police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins.

“A vehicle in one of the travel lanes did not stop and T-boned the patrol officer,” Jenkins said.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with a minor injury, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection at Rancho and Vegas drives has reopened.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

