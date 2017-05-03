Las Vegas officer injured in 2-car crash

A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash at Rancho and Vegas drives.
The officer was crossing through the intersection about 6:30 a.m. with lights and sirens activated, according to Metropolitan police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins.
“A vehicle in one of the travel lanes did not stop and T-boned the patrol officer,” Jenkins said.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center with a minor injury, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The intersection at Rancho and Vegas drives has reopened.
