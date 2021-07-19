Las Vegas officer involved in east valley injury crash

Las Vegas police are investigating after a patrol car and another vehicle crashed Monday afternoon in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said the two cars crashed at the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department officer involved in the crash was taken to University Medical Center “as a precaution,” police said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Police did not immediately release information on the circumstances of the crash.

Harmon Avenue is closed in both directions, west of Pecos Road. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

