100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas officer involved in east valley injury crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a patrol car and another vehicle crashed Monday afternoon in the east valley.

Police said the two cars crashed at the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department officer involved in the crash was taken to University Medical Center “as a precaution,” police said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Police did not immediately release information on the circumstances of the crash.

Harmon Avenue is closed in both directions, west of Pecos Road. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
2
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
Tenants struggling as apartment rents soar in Las Vegas Valley
3
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
4
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
5
Man charged with shooting up wrong house after puppies, drugs stolen
Man charged with shooting up wrong house after puppies, drugs stolen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST