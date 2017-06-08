Las Vegas officers killed in ambush remembered 3 years later — VIDEO

On June 8, 2014, Metropolitan Police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were dining at CiCi’s Pizza, near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, when they were ambushed by anti-government, anti-police zealots Jerad and Amanda Miller.

After killing the two officers, the pair, armed with five guns and about 200 rounds of ammunition, retreated to an adjacent WalMart. Upon entering, Jerad Miller fired a shot into the air and called for revolution. Good Samaritan Joseph Wilcox, armed with a concealed weapon, tracked Jerad Miller through the store, determined to stop him. Once Wilcox pointed his gun at Jerad Miller, Amanda Miller shot him from behind, killing him.

Officers arrived on scene, and exchanged gunfire with the Millers in the store’s automotive section. Jerad Miller died on the WalMart floor. Amanda Miller was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, after turning a gun on herself.

Beck was 41 years old and a father of three. Soldo, 31, was born is Bosnia, and his first child was not even a year old.

