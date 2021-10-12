50°F
Las Vegas officer’s quick thinking saves man’s life

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 6:42 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police officer is credited with saving the life of a man who was overdosing on drugs early Tuesday in northeast Las Vegas.

Lt. David Gordon said at 12:25 a.m. the officer responded to a home near the intersection of North Pecos and East Gowan roads for a report of “an adult male who was in cardiac arrest.”

The male officer, who’s name was not immediately released, quickly realized the individual was overdosing on narcotics. The officer gave the man the opiod overdose antidote Narcan.

“Thankfully the male had a favorable response, regained consciousness, and was alert and talking prior to being transported to the hospital,” Gordon wrote in a text.

“According to medical personnel on scene, the officer’s quick and decisive actions to administer Narcan quite possibly saved the man’s life,” Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

