Las Vegas officials celebrate new RTC ride-sharing service

The Regional Transportation Commission on Tuesday commemorated its newly launched ride-sharing service, which takes groups of up to 11 people to stops from downtown to the M Resort.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada employees, from left, Angela Castro, chief policy and strategy officer, David Swallow, chief engineering and technology officer, M.J. Mayard deputy CEO, and Tina Quigley, CEO, pose in the social media frame during the launch of Trip to Strip, the RTC ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An 11-passenger shuttle pulls into the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the launch of Trip to Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman exits an 11-passenger shuttle with Showgirls Porsha Revesz, left, and Dani Reeves in the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the launch of Trip to Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. At left is driver Peter Murray. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada board Chairman and Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, from left, Cirque du Soleil character, Chippendales Jim Rhodes and Chaz Vorrias, and Strip headliner Terry Fator pose in the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a launch event for Trip to Strip, the RTC ride-share service Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laura Esfeller, director of marketing for the Las Vegas Monorail, poses in the social media frame during the launch of Trip to Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chippendales Jim Rhodes, left, and Chaz Vorrias show an 11-passenger shuttle in the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the launch of Trip to Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Promotional poker chips during the launch of Trip to Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada ride-share service, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Regional Transportation Commission commemorated the launch of its new ride-sharing service Tuesday with the help of some local celebrities.

Terry Fator and his turtle, Winston, two cast members of Chippendales, a Cirque du Soleil performer, and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, accompanied by two showgirls, poured from a Trip to Strip van to show their support for the new service.

After a soft launch in May, the microtransit service officially debuted June 3. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board members — including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman — were among the stakeholders helping commemorate the pilot program during Tuesday’s event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Just because we’re a government agency, it doesn’t mean we have the luxury of just sitting back and watching technology evolve and not being a part of it,” RTC CEO Tina Quigley said. “I believe it’s our obligation to be testing and piloting projects to find what works for our public.”

To access the service, users download the Trip to Strip smartphone app and enter their pick-up location and destination to generate a predetermined price.

They can order a ride within the specified area, which extends from downtown, through the resort corridor and south to the M Resort, with a stop at McCarran International Airport. Pick-up stops are located at RTC fixed route bus stops and designated paratransit stops, often near hotel entrances.

Trip to Strip operates with Ford Sprinter vans that fit up to 11 passengers and feature a limousine-style interior with leather seats, free Wi-Fi access and space for luggage. Two of the vans are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said that unlike ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, Trip to Strip does not raise its prices during busy times, making it more affordable for tourists. The service has received positive feedback, but does not yet have data on its usage because it is so new, she said.

“People are excited that there’s no surge pricing and that it can carry up to 11 people,” Bertaki said. “There’s not really anything else like that out there.”

Quigley said if the program is moved out of its pilot status by the Federal Transit Administration, the RTC will determine whether the service can be extended beyond the Strip based on areas of popular commute. Quigley said this would give residents a transit option beyond fixed bus routes or driving their own cars, helping to reduce traffic.

“Ultimately we do want to reduce the footprint of vehicles we have on our roadways,” Quigley said. “If we can reduce the number of personal trips — and even Uber and Lyft trips — we can get more capacity out of the roads.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.