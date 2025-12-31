Las Vegas officials emphasize safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

Hundreds of thousands are expected to ring 2026 in Las Vegas this week.

Clark County Fire Department Chief Billy Samuels addresses members of the media during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Local leaders Tuesday preached messages of safety ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas, which are expected to draw hundreds of thousands.

“We’re expecting over 300,000 to join us this year, like we have in years past, between the Strip and Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “As we do every year, we want to reassure you that we’ll do everything we can to keep you and your loved ones safe during the celebrations.”

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority revised the number of people expected for the celebrations to 345,000 — up from 340,000.

Walsh said he wants those celebrating in the tourist corridor to remember that they’re encouraged to alert police if they notice anything alarming.

“There will be a large law enforcement contingent that you’ll see throughout the Strip and in downtown,” Walsh said. “You can grab an officer if you see something that just looks out of place. I always say to treat it like it is until you can prove it isn’t. There’s nothing too big or too small to bring to an officer’s attention.”

Per a set of special ordinances set to be in place for Wednesday and Thursday, glass bottles, metal containers, coolers, strollers and large bags — including backpacks, luggage and purses — will be prohibited on the Strip and downtown, according to Metro.

Those rules will be in place from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Walsh said. The Strip will be completely closed to traffic beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Interstate 15 off-ramps for both directions at Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue will close at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A curfew will also be in place to prohibit children under the age of 18 from being on the Strip or at the Fremont Street Experience without a parent, according to Metro.

Along with Walsh, Deputy Chief Queen Anunay of the Las Vegas Fire Department asked that attendees make sure to not operate a vehicle if they’ve been partying.

“We remind individuals to designate a qualified driver,” Anunay said. “Call a friend or use one of the ride share services. Our goal is always zero fatalities.”

Wednesday’s forecast calls for possible rain showers in Las Vegas. A scheduled block party to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Boulder City was canceled due to weather concerns on Tuesday, though weather conditions aren’t expected to affect the Las Vegas celebrations.

Walsh said that anyone who wishes to report something out of the ordinary during the next couple of days can call 702-828-7777 or simply call 911.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.