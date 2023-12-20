Las Vegas officials reveal New Year’s Eve fireworks show plans

It’s not even Christmas and local event coordinators are planning for a big New Year’s Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials unveiled details for the Strip’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show, “America’s Party 2024,” during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Fashion Show mall. Officials from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Fremont Street Experience, Clark County and co-producers Fireworks by Grucci are expected to speak at the press conference.

Pyrotechnic displays are expected to launch from nine rooftop locations: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World, Fontainebleau (pending final approval from the Clark County Fire Department) and the Strat, according to a news release. Rio will serve as the command center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.