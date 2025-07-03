Las Vegas officials to announce Fourth of July fireworks enforcement plans

During a Thursday news conference, officials are expected to discuss multiagency efforts to ensure public safety and compliance with fireworks laws throughout the valley.

Plans to redevelop Chinatown to make it more pedestrian friendly move forward

Popular clothing retailer to open on the Strip

July monsoon moisture may be sticking around Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley to resume testing water for lead, copper

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh speaks during a media briefing at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas officials have scheduled a news conference Thursday to outline plans for enforcing fireworks regulations ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Those set to participate in the event are Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone and Las Vegas Fire Department Assistant Chief Sherri Shoup.

During the briefing, officials are expected to discuss coordinated efforts to ensure public safety and compliance with fireworks laws throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.