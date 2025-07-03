Las Vegas officials to announce Fourth of July fireworks enforcement plans
During a Thursday news conference, officials are expected to discuss multiagency efforts to ensure public safety and compliance with fireworks laws throughout the valley.
Those set to participate in the event are Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone and Las Vegas Fire Department Assistant Chief Sherri Shoup.
During the briefing, officials are expected to discuss coordinated efforts to ensure public safety and compliance with fireworks laws throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
