Las Vegas parents ‘thrilled’ with New Year’s baby

Marquis Johnson Jr. was born at 12 a.m. to be the first baby of the year at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Latasha Atkinson with their newborn baby Marquis Johnson Jr. at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born at 12 a.m. to be the first baby of the year at Sunrise Children's Hospital. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson with their newborn baby Marquis Jr. at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born at 12 a.m. to be the first baby of the year at Sunrise Children's Hospital. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson with their newborn baby Marquis Jr. at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born at 12 a.m. to be the first baby of the year at Sunrise Children's Hospital. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson with their newborn baby Marquis Jr. at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born at 12 a.m. to be the first baby of the year at Sunrise Children's Hospital. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Little Marquis Johnson Jr.’s timing couldn’t have been better.

The 6-pound, 19-inch boy was brought into this world at 37 seconds after midnight Wednesday — New Year’s Day — at Sunrise Children’s Hospital. This means little Marquis is believed to be the first baby born in Las Vegas not just in 2020, but also the first baby born in the new decade.

“They were like, ‘It’s 12!’” Marquis’ mother, Latasha Atkinson, said from her hospital room. “I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ We were thinking it already because were were like it would be so cool if we had a New Year’s baby … we didn’t think it was really going to happen.’”

Marquis’ father, Marquis Johnson Sr., was, of course, thrilled to have a brand new son — and to also know the baby made history in Las Vegas.

“She was like, ‘Maybe, maybe,’ and so she probably spoke it into existence,” Marquis Johnson Sr. said of the timing of his son’s birth.

Atkinson said she can’t wait to tell her son about his arrival time into this world as he gets older.

“It is cool … really cool,” she said. “That’s something like, when he grows up, we are going to tell him.”

“’You were the first decade baby!’” Johnson Sr. chimed in. “That’s going to be an amazing thing. He’s going to have all the bragging rights … ’I’m a superstar!’ ”

Cyndi Lundeberg, spokeswoman for the hospital, said doctors and staffers were excited for the family as well.

“It is super exciting any time we have a new baby at the hospital — everyone we have, our doctors, our staff, are extremely excited,” she said. “But, to have the first baby of the decade at Sunrise is truly amazing and we could not be happier for our lovely parents.”

A second baby was born a few seconds after Marquis at MountainView Hospital, according to Lundeberg, who is director of marking and communications for Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

The Las Vegas couple said they can’t wait to get Marquis Jr. home to meet his two siblings.

“Nothing but happiness,” Atkinson said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.