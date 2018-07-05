Las Vegas park features sensory wall for children with autism

The newest feature at Gilcrease Brothers Park in the northwest valley is the first of its kind in Las Vegas: the hunter green sensory wall is designed for children with autism.

The idea was born out of a day Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore spent early in her tenure touring parks in the city’s northwest. Two of Fiore’s granddaughters — 5-year-old identical twins — have autism.

“It’s very hands-on,” Fiore said. “We’re going to put it there and hopefully they’ll come. It’s a great park.”

Interactive yellow panels with gears and wheels are mounted on the wall, with different shapes and textures. The wall is on the same pad as the slides and other playground equipment at the park.

Features like sensory walls are becoming increasingly popular and can help autistic children who suffer from sensory processing disorder, said Wendy Fournier, president of the National Autism Association. Children with the disorder can become “quickly overwhelmed by a chaotic environment with loud or sudden noises, lots of people moving around, many different voices and too much visual input,” she said.

“It can be hard to separate all of those things from each other, and the collective noise becomes too much to handle,” Fournier added. “Using sensory objects can help them to focus on just one thing and become emotionally regulated again so they can relax and enjoy themselves.”

The sensory play center cost $13,700 and was funded by the city of Las Vegas Ward 6 residential construction tax fund.

In 2008, another Las Vegas park became the first in the city with a fully Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground, with ramps and play areas that allow wheelchair access. Centennial Hills Park is built into a hillside with three levels that are accessible by ramps and bridges, Las Vegas public information officer Margaret Kurtz said.

Fiore said she wants to expand recreational features that are accessible to special-needs children to other parks. The councilwoman said she plans to poll constituents to get their thoughts.

“It’s great,” Fiore said of the first sensory panel. “But it’s not enough.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.