Las Vegas pedestrian hit by truck dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas police say a woman struck by a truck this week died Thursday.

Maria Monaco De Lopez, 61, was crossing the street Tuesday morning at the intersection of Cerrito Street and San Rafael Avenue when she was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The driver, a 56-year-old Las Vegas woman, was traveling north on Cerrito Street when De Lopez was struck at the intersection.

De Lopez was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but police said her injuries at the time did not meet the criteria for the department’s fatal detail to respond. Two days later, she died from her injuries, the release said.

Her death marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision remains under investigation.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

