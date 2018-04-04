Las Vegas pedestrian hit in January succumbs to injuries

Abie Garcia, 62, was hospitalized Jan. 31 when he was hit by a truck at the intersection of West Bell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, police said. He died March 28.

A man who was critically injured in a January crash died last week, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas resident Abie Garcia, 62, was hospitalized Jan. 31 when he was hit by a truck at the intersection of West Bell Road and South Decatur Boulevard, police said. He died March 28.

The truck was turning left from southbound Decatur to eastbound Bell when it hit Garcia, who was crossing Bell. Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Garcia’s death marked the 30th fatal collision in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

