Las Vegas pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night in what police said was a hit-and-run crash.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night in what police said was a hit-and-run crash.

Las Vegas police said at 8:36 p.m. the woman was crossing Washington Avenue near North Pecos Road, in a marked crosswalk, when a Dodge vehicle struck her. The driver of the Dodge then drove off. Police initially described the vehicle as possibly a pickup, but in a press release police subsequently described the vehicle only as a “Dodge, unknown model, possibly black in color.”

Police on Tuesday said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but the Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday notified the department that she had died.

The woman is believed to be in her 60s, police said. She will be identified by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call police at 702-828-3786. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.