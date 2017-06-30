Las Vegas police actively seeking illegal fireworks this 4th of July

Metropolitan Police will send officers around the Las Vegas Valley July 4 to patrol for illegal fireworks usage, Chief Rich Fletcher said at a news conference Thursday.

A fireworks stand near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

The Metropolitan Police Department will send officers around the Las Vegas Valley July 4 to patrol for illegal fireworks usage, Chief Rich Fletcher said at a news conference Thursday.

It’s the first time officers will actively seek out residents misusing fireworks in an effort to promote Fourth of July safety.

“We see injuries, we see calls for service grow up and we see a real strain on our first responders that night,” Fletcher said.

Police will take any illegal fireworks and drop them off at one of three locations throughout the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to about 4,500 9-1-1 calls and about 5,000 3-1-1 calls on July 4 last year. More than 575 of them were attributed to fireworks.

In addition to fireworks safety, Fletcher said residents should keep an eye on children around pools to minimize drowning risk, and refrain from drinking and driving.

