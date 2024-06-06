Las Vegas police announce narcotics K9 has died

Las Vegas police announced that one of its K9 officers has died after suffering a medical episode earlier in the week.

According to Las Vegas police, narcotics K9 Ash, who died on Wednesday, had suffered a medical episode Tuesday and was rushed to a critical care veterinary hospital. Initially, according to police, Ash was stabilized, but over the next several hours his condition deteriorated.

We are sorry to report that LVMPD Narcotics K9 Ash passed away yesterday.

Earlier this week, on June 4, Ash suffered a medical episode and was rushed to a critical care veterinary hospital. Initially, Ash was stabilized, but over the next several hours his condition deteriorated pic.twitter.com/OQxHrFVtXz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 6, 2024

Metro said that the veterinarian is trying to determine the origin of the medical issue.

“Ash was a dedicated narcotics detection dog for nearly 10 years,” the department said.

According to Las Vegas police, Ash competed in the 2019 K9 Trials and finished second in vehicle searches.

“Ash will be missed by everyone who worked with him, and especially by his partner and handler.”