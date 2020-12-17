58°F
Las Vegas police arrest mother in shooting death of 3-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 11:11 am
 
Updated December 17, 2020 - 12:08 pm
Las Vegas police Lt. Dave Valenta talks during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, about the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy Wednesday evening at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police investigate a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pacific Legends Apartments, 1405 S. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex has been arrested, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

Jasmin Vargas, 25, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect resulting in significant bodily or mental harm, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta, with the department’s abuse neglect detail, said during a press briefing Thursday morning.

Valenta said the boy was shot when Vargas’ new gun went off as she was “showing it off to some friends in an inappropriate manner.”

“During this she mishandled it, discharging the firearm, which did go off, striking her own 3-year-old son,” he said.

About 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Pacific Legends East apartment complex, near Arlington Street and Charleston Boulevard, after a woman reported a toddler had been shot, Valenta told reporters outside the scene.

“We go on too many of these each year,” Vargas said Wednesday. “People need to take much better care of their firearms.”

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

