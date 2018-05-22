Las Vegas police ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keeandre King.

Keeandre King (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keeandre King. Police said King, 19, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen around noon on Monday near the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts should contact police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

