Las Vegas police ask for help in finding missing 79-year-old

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who might need medical attention.
Arthur Hammon-Smythe, 79, was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, blue jacket and blue pants.
Police believe the man is endangered and might need medical attention.
Anyone with information about Hammon-Smythe’s whereabouts should call police at 702-828-3111.
