Las Vegas police ask for public’s help to locate missing man

Yoshito Kamimori, 36, who is from outside the United States, was with family members visiting the Las Vegas Strip when he was separated from them Wednesday night, police said.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating Yoshito Kamimori, 36, who was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is visiting the Las Vegas Strip and has been missing since Wednesday night.

In a news release, police said Yoshito Kamimori, 36, who is from outside the United States, was with family members when they became separated. Kamimori may be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention. He may not be able to give his name, they said.

He was last seen about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Tropicana Avenue.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with a Pokeman design, black shorts and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding Kamimori or his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons detail during business hours, 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.