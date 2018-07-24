Las Vegas police ask for public’s help to locate missing woman

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who might be in danger and need medical attention.

Betty Chapman (Las Vegas police)

Betty Chapman was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 23 in the 1200 block of Curtis Drive.

Chapman, 69, is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing an orange, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Chapman and notify police immediately if she is located.

Anyone with information regarding Betty Chapman or her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the police at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.