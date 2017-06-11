Las Vegas police ask help in search for missing child

Catrino Beltran (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in finding a Las Vegas juvenile who went missing Friday.

Catrino Beltran, 11, was last seen about 9 a.m. Friday in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location may call Metro’s missing person detail immediately at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

