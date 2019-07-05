Las Vegas police ask public’s help to find missing 81-year-old man

Willie McCoy, last seen Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

Willie McCoy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon.

Willie McCoy was last seen around 2 p.m. near the 6500 block of Hartwood Road, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, wearing a blue golf hat, a white, blue, and tan striped shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Police warned McCoy may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

McCoy is described as a bald African American man, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Airports, bus companies, and hospitals were asked to be on the lookout as well.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

