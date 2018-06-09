Las Vegas police asking for public’s help locating missing woman

A 69-year-old woman who may be in need of medical attention has been missing since Friday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Betty Chapman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Betty Chapman, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Friday at The Linq Hotel, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and gray and green shoes, according to police. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police are asking all local hospitals to check their registries for Chapman. Anyone with information on her whereabouts may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons detail by calling 702-828-2907.

