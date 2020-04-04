Las Vegas police: ‘At least two’ people injured in collision

The collision was reported at 2:46 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in the northwest valley.

The collision was reported at 2:46 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. One vehicle rolled onto its side.

The intersection was closed in all directions.

“At least two people” were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Nogle said.

Impairment is not suspected, he said. Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.