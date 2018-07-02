Las Vegas police believe woman’s ‘suspicious’ death was suicide

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were asked “to investigate the circumstances of the death” early Monday in northeast Las Vegas, but determined that the death was a suicide.

Las Vegas police believe that a woman’s death investigated early Monday by homicide detectives was a suicide.

Just before 1:55 a.m., a man called 911 to report an attempted suicide at the Cheyenne Trails Apartments, 3330 Las Vegas Blvd. North. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The woman died at a local hospital, police said.

Metro’s homicide unit was requested “to investigate the circumstances of the death,” which they initially were calling a suspicious death, but determined that the death was a suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

