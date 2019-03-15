Las Vegas police boost patrols of mosques after mass shootings

Athar Haseebullah, left, Masjid Haseebullah Mosque chairman, and Jamal Ali, a volunteer security guard, chat outside their mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Metro police officer sits in his patrol vehicle outside Masjid Haseebullah Mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jamal Ali, a volunteer security guard, stands guard outside Masjid Haseebullah Mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jamal Ali, a volunteer security guard, patrols outside Masjid Haseebullah Mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Athar Haseebullah, left, Masjid Haseebullah Mosque chairman, walks past a worshiper at Masjid Haseebullah Mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Athar Haseebullah, left, Masjid Haseebullah Mosque chairman, and Jamal Ali, a volunteer security guard, chat outside their mosque on Friday, March. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have increased patrols at mosques across the Las Vegas Valley following the mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said elevated patrols began Thursday night after news broke that at least one gunman opened fire on two mosques during prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 49 people and wounding dozens more. Metro’s security will continue through the weekend.

“We made contact with all the local mosques and made sure they knew what had happened,” Rivera said, noting that the valley has eight mosques.

An inquiry to North Las Vegas police was not immediately returned, and Henderson police declined to say whether patrols around mosques would be bolstered this weekend because the city of Henderson is closed on Fridays.

A vigil will be held at 6 tonight in UNLV’s Pida Plaza, which is in front of the student union.

