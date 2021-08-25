Las Vegas police captain posts reckless driving video, touts arrests

Four people were arrested in connection with a reckless driving video that Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren tweeted on Aug 13.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The four people were not Nevada residents, a spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear where they were from or what charges they were facing.

Dispatch logs show that police were called to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard at 1:37 a.m. on Aug 12 after a report of reckless driving.

“We don’t tolerate this type of illegal & dangerous behavior,” Koren said in the tweet. “That’s why we went to great lengths to track down & arrest all three of these out-of-state reckless drivers.”

A police spokesperson later said four people were arrested. No other information was provided.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.