Las Vegas police capture 2 would-be ATV dealership burglars

Police surrounded one of the dealership’s two buildings, where the would-be burglars had cut through a vent cover to get inside the business, Johansson said.

Las Vegas police Friday morning responded to a burglary alarm at RideNow Powersports, 3800 N. Rancho Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were detained Friday morning after they are alleged to have broke into a northwest valley ATV dealership.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a burglary alarm at RideNow Powersports, 3800 N. Rancho Drive, near Alexander Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

One of the burglars fled on foot as officers ordered them to leave the building, but was caught a short time later. The second was found inside the building, Johansson said.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers at the scene walked a man wearing handcuffs out of the building. They spoke to the man briefly before loading him into the back of a police vehicle.

Johansson said the burglars appear to be homeless people who lived in the area.

3800 N. Rancho Drive Las Vegas