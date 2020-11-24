Las Vegas police distribute more than 2K turkeys to those in need

Volunteers and officers loaded boxes filled with donated food items into vans and pickup trucks on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police officers S. Florial, left, and T. Howell load turkeys at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada sponsored the distribution of thousands of turkeys with fixings for Thanksgiving meals for families. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officer Daniel Russie, left, and volunteer Gene Davila load turkeys at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada sponsored the distribution of thousands of turkeys with fixings for Thanksgiving meals for families. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officer Daniel Russie loads turkeys at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada sponsored the distribution of thousands of turkeys with fixings for Thanksgiving meals for families. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police piled cardboard boxes carrying more than 2,600 turkeys into vans and pickup trucks on Tuesday, as officers prepared to hand out the Thanksgiving staple.

The Metropolitan Police Department distributed the turkeys on Tuesday to families, shelters and churches in need of help.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield donated the turkeys, while the Three Square Food Bank supplied Thanksgiving sides such as beans, corn, stuffing, gravy and mashed potatoes, said Olivia Smith, community outreach manager for the health insurance company.

As Nevadans continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Capt. Jack Owens, head of Metro’s support operations bureau, said the department this year is able to hand out nearly double the number of meals donated in 2019.

“This year obviously is a very challenging year for many in our community,” Owens said. “Not only with the virus, but all the challenges that have come up with that — economic challenges or people that have lost jobs, been out of work. This year the need is greater than ever before.”

Smith said it was the second year that Anthem has donated turkeys to send out to families.

Beeping forklifts echoed through the parking lot at Metro headquarters as volunteers and officers loaded the cardboard boxes into vehicles. Six uniformed officers with the downtown area command stacked dozens of the boxed turkeys into the back of a pickup truck.

Officer Orey Woods said many people who live near the downtown area command need extra help this year.

“It’s nice to help them get through the holidays,” he said. “It’s definitely a good feeling.”

Although the families benefiting from the meals were already selected, anyone may access food from the Three Square Food Bank. The organization’s website has a list of drive-through and walk-up pantries open throughout the valley. The food bank may be contacted at 702-765-4030 for those who need help finding food, or for those who are at least 60 and need home-delivered groceries.

