Las Vegas police dog stabbed by suspect, but ‘doing well’

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A social media account run by Las Vegas police officers said a K-9 named Kimura was stabbed by a “dangerous suspect” Monday night.

The post on Instagram by @lvmpdk9 said:

“K9 Kimura was stabbed many times by a dangerous suspect armed with a knife. As you know, we ask our K9 partners to perform amazing acts of heroism and Kimura delivered!”

The post went on to say that the dog is “recovering and doing well.”

A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment, and further details were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

In October, another Las Vegas police K-9, Hunter, was stabbed 13 times during a barricade. He underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

