Las Vegas police find dead child, injured woman inside residence

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child in the 8600 block of Manalang Road in southeast Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Lukas Eggens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police conducting a welfare check early Monday found a deceased 2-year-old child and an injured woman in a residence in the south central valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that officers found the dead child and woman inside a home on the 8600 block of Manalang Road.

The woman was transported to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Metro’s homicide unit was investigating.

8600 Manalang Road, las vegas, nv