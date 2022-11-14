52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police find missing 10-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 7:24 am
 
Updated November 14, 2022 - 8:49 am
Josiah Collins (Metropolitan Police Department)
Josiah Collins (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have found a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning.

Josiah Collins was found safe Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He went missing around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Smoke Ranch Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ leaves Vegas with wheelbarrow full of cash
‘Mattress Mack’ leaves Vegas with wheelbarrow full of cash
2
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
3
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
5
Dates to know for Las Vegas’ holiday attractions
Dates to know for Las Vegas’ holiday attractions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST