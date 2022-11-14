Las Vegas police find missing 10-year-old boy

Las Vegas police have found a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning.

Josiah Collins (Metropolitan Police Department)

Josiah Collins was found safe Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He went missing around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Smoke Ranch Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

