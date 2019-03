Destinee Baca (LVMPD)

Destinee Baca, 13 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police have found a 13-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night from Circus Circus.

In a statement on Twitter late Friday, police said Destinee Baca “has been located as well as the male person of interest.”

Baca was last seen about 10:30 p.m. with a man inside Circus Circus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She had been wearing jeans, a green shirt, a black-and-blue hooded sweatshirt and black-and-white Vans tennis shoes.