Las Vegas police find missing 13-year-old who vanished near airport
A Sunday night news release said Michael Carter could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”
Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve located a 13-year-old boy who vanished near McCarron International Airport.
Michael Carter was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Police initially said Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.
On Monday morning Las Vegas police said in a press release they’d located Carter. Further information was not released.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.