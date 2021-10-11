64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police find missing 13-year-old who vanished near airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2021 - 9:19 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2021 - 9:13 am
Michael Carter (LVMPD)
Michael Carter (LVMPD)
Michael Carter (LVMPD)
Michael Carter (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve located a 13-year-old boy who vanished near McCarron International Airport.

Michael Carter was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Police initially said Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.

On Monday morning Las Vegas police said in a press release they’d located Carter. Further information was not released.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
3
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
4
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
5
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST