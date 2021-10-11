Las Vegas police find missing 13-year-old who vanished near airport

A Sunday night news release said Michael Carter could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Michael Carter (LVMPD)

Michael Carter (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve located a 13-year-old boy who vanished near McCarron International Airport.

Michael Carter was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Police initially said Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.

On Monday morning Las Vegas police said in a press release they’d located Carter. Further information was not released.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.