Las Vegas police found castor beans used to make ricin in hazmat incident

Castor beans, used to make the deadly substance ricin, were found during a hazardous materials response after a person was found dead Monday at an apartment complex, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Metro officers first responded Monday to a fourplex within the complex on the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, on a call about a death, which police said was possibly a suicide. The coroner’s office determined the person may have been exposed to a hazardous material, prompting a “secondary response” by Metro’s bomb and hazardous materials unit to examine the apartment, Metro said.

On Monday, police found 36-year-old man and lying on the couch was a hypodermic needle, syringe and spoon with brown substance. Police confirmed that substance was heroin. He had a suicide note next to him, as well as a bag of red castor beans, which is used to make ricin. — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) February 20, 2019

Police contained the residence and didn’t think anyone in the surrounding area was exposed to a hazardous material, police said Tuesday.

Officers closed the area while they investigated and told nearby residents at the complex to shelter in their homes.

