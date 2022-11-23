Las Vegas police hand out 2,500 Thanksgiving turkeys

Las Vegas police on Tuesday distributed about 2,500 frozen turkeys and containers of ingredients for stuffing and other traditional side dishes to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Las Vegas police officer Alfredo Calata gives a Thanksgiving meal to Maria Archille and her daughter Jade Archille, 8 at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The holiday meal kits include a turkey and grocery bag from Three Square containing everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, including vegetables, sauces, soups, and pie filling. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation provided meals for 2,500 Southern Nevada families in need. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metro police officer T. Howell hands out free turkey to a family for a Thanksgiving meal outside of Windmill Library, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. The holiday meal kits was distributed by Metro police officers to families in underserved communities. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rita Vaswani, from left, Faith Ramos, police officer Deborah Rinkovsky, Dennis Rucker, and Harry Singh, wait for people during a turkey giveaway event hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation with donations from the Asian American Group outside of The Crossing Church Midtown in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charles Bonnett smiled in the bright sunshine Tuesday outside the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway as he waited for his turn to receive a frozen turkey and bag of fixings for a Thanksgiving Day meal from a group of six Las Vegas police officers.

For him, it was another piece of good luck. Bonnett said he just started a new job, at a call center, meaning he could afford housing and no longer had to sleep nights on the porch of the Edward M. Bernstein & Associates law office at Fourth Street and Clark Avenue as he did for four straight years.

“This is actually my first [Thanksgiving] holiday since living off the streets,” said Bonnett, 44. “They told me they were giving away free turkeys, and I said, ‘hey, right on time.’”

Bonnett said he’s going to try to cook his planned family meal for eight all by himself, with maybe with his girlfriend, who will be arriving soon from out of state, to lend a hand.

Among those invited for the dinner he’s hosting are his girlfriend’s mom, dad, brother and sister, he said.

“It’s going to be a memorable experience,” he said. “That green bean casserole is calling my name.”

The Boulevard is in the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Department’s South Central Area Command, one of 10 police districts in the valley where uniformed cops and staff on Tuesday distributed about 2,500 still-frozen turkeys and plastic bags with containers of ingredients for stuffing and other traditional side dishes to celebrate Thursday’s holiday.

The birds and meal kits were provided by the LVMPD Foundation, the police department’s 23-year-old non-profit that raises funds for local betterment programs that “are a component of positive community-police engagement activities that help build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” according to a foundation news release.

The organization’s distribution points included various apartment complexes, a number of locations downtown, the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Water for Life and International churches in Summerlin and at a food bank down in Laughlin, the foundation reported.

The Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas and the medical insurance firms Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Health Plan of Nevada co-sponsored the holiday giveaway.

In the Boulevard’s sprawling front parking lot, two lines formed — one for in-person recipients and another, longer one for motorists, whose cars wended in a long, curved row.

Maria Archille, 37, stood with her 8-year-old daughter Jade, anticipating a holiday repast to include Maria’s mother, sister, nieces and nephew.

“I can’t afford to get a turkey,” Maria said. “When I heard this I said I’m coming here to have a nice Thanksgiving,” adding she hoped to have leftovers for “turkey sandwiches, turkey tacos.”

“I’m happy to be out here,” Jade volunteered, as her mother laughed. “I’ve never ate turkey before, but I think I did.”

The supply of 250 turkeys allocated for South Central command, delivered before noon in stacks of cardboard boxes, lasted for little more than 20 minutes.

People were still in line and drivers came up with their passenger windows rolled down, making inquiries. But one of the officers said, “No more turkeys.”

Most who heard the news looked disappointed. Except for Marco Collins, 68, who spoke up through an American flag COVID-19 face mask.

“It’s awesome, to help the community,” Collins said. “I’m very proud. I’m sad I didn’t get any. But I am very proud of the Las Vegas police. I’m overwhelmed.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.