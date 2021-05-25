Las Vegas police hold graduation ceremony to welcome 81 recruits — WATCH LIVE

The graduation will be the first such ceremony open to family members in more than a year. Previously, COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance to staff and graduates.

The Metropolitan Police Department will hold a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, welcoming 81 new police recruits to the force.

Tuesday’s graduation will be the first such ceremony open to family members in more than a year. Previously, COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance to staff and graduates.

The ceremony will be closed to the public, but it will stream live at 1 p.m. from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The class began training on Oct. 4, 2020. It includes graduates from 16 states and six countries. Ten graduates have previous law enforcement experience, according to a Metro news release.

