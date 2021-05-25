92°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police hold graduation ceremony to welcome 81 recruits — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 12:39 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department will hold a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, welcoming 81 new police recruits to the force.

Tuesday’s graduation will be the first such ceremony open to family members in more than a year. Previously, COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance to staff and graduates.

The ceremony will be closed to the public, but it will stream live at 1 p.m. from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The class began training on Oct. 4, 2020. It includes graduates from 16 states and six countries. Ten graduates have previous law enforcement experience, according to a Metro news release.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
3
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
4
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
5
Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood
Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST