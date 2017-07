Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers dished out neighborhood talk — and ice cream — Tuesday morning at their first Chill with a Cop event.

Paisley Gupton, 5, right, and her sister Bennett , 3, get a chance to sit in a police cruiser during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Paisley Gupton, 5, right, and her sister Bennett , 3, get a chance to sit in a police cruiser as their mother Natalie Gupton and Sgt. Steve Armbruster look on during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Officer Shad Rollo shakes hands with Jacob Rieger, 11, during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Rieger has been collecting police patches and estimates he has about 1,100 in his collection currently. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Officer Shad Rollo holds his daughter Ivy, 2, during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Sgt. Steve Armbruster and Officer Phalon Mauntel talk with Pavel Stoychev during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Officers Phalon Mauntel and Cody Vigil talk with Natalie Gupton and her children Bennett, 3, and Paisley, 5, during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Officer Cody Vigil takes a photo of Andrea Hughes and her niece, Ellie Hughes, 6, with Officer Phalon Mauntel during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Ellie made a sign that said "Thanks for Protecing Us" and gave it to Officer Mauntel. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Sgt. Steve Armbruster talks with Catherine and Aidan Ramos, 5, during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Sgt. Steve Armbruster gives a patch to Aidan Ramos, 5, while his mother Catherine watches during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Savanah Funicello takes a photo of her son Gabriel, 5, with Officer Phalon Mauntel, left, and Sgt. Steve Armbruster during a "Chill with a Cop" event hosted by Metropolitan Police Downtown Area Command at the Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Metro downtown Area Command partnered with Anderson Dairy to provide free ice cream to area residents and give them a chance to speak to officers about policing issues or other neighborhood concerns.