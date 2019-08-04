Las Vegas police hunt for man, 84, missing in east valley

Las Vegas police are searching for 84-year-old Grover Winkler after he walked away from a group home Saturday morning near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads.

Grover Winkler (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old man who walked away from a group home Saturday morning in the east valley.

Grover Winkler left the home near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads, just west of U.S. Highway 95, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Winkler is 5-foot-7, weighs about 240 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white capri-style pants and white rubber shoes, police said.

Metro asked hospitals to check their registries for adults matching Winkler’s description and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111, or the department’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

