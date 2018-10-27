Las Vegas police increase patrols after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Officers are coordinating with the Anti-Defamation League to increase patrols in the Las Vegas Valley after a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue, Las Vegas police said.

First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Las Vegas police are working with the Jewish organization, which works to stop anti-Semitism, to increase patrols as a precaution after multiple people were shot and killed at the Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

There are no known threats to Las Vegas synagogues, Meyers said Saturday afternoon.

Sources with knowledge of the Pittsburgh investigation told The Associated Press that at least 11 people have died in the shooting, which took place at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The attack took place during a baby naming ceremony, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“We are devastated for the families and community in Pittsburgh, and we feel their pain reverberate across the country,” Jolie Brislin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Nevada, said in a statement. “At this tragic moment, ADL Nevada remains in active communication with our law enforcement partners, synagogue partners and Southern Nevada Board of Rabbis.”

Rabbi Sanford Akselrad, leader of the Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson, said his congregation was feeling sadness for the loss of life after the Pittsburgh shooting.

Akselrad declined to comment on precautionary security measures, but said he’s been in contact with the local ADL office, which has been working with police.

He also felt “a disappointment that our society continues to fight the same battles against hatred and anti-Semitism,” Akselrad said. “But we are resolute and determined to be vigilant, and understand that there are good and loving people that stand behind us and with us.”

