Las Vegas police investigate 2-vehicle crash in Summerlin

Police were called to the intersection of North Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue at 8:42 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Fatal Detail respond to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a dirt bike in the area of Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin on Friday night.

Officers were called to Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, near Palo Verde High School, at 8:42 p.m. after a collision between a vehicle and a dirt bike, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

The crash is being investigated by the department’s fatal detail, Humel said. The extent of injuries was unclear.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

